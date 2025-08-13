Strict Action Being Taking Against Illegal Occupants Of Govt Housing Units: NA Told
Sumaira FH Published August 13, 2025 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Minister for Housing and Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada on Wednesday informed the National Assembly that strict legal action was being taken against illegal occupants of government housing units besides recovery of rent from them in Karachi.
Responding to a question during Question Hour, the minister said that the ministry has also registered FIRs against illegal occupants adding that Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) have also been engaged besides seeking support from provincial governments and law enforcement agencies.
“In Sindh, we are working with the provincial police and Rangers to clear encroachments, with pension benefits withheld until recoveries are made,” he added.
Replying to another query, he said that in certain cases, High Court directives had also been implemented to expedite the eviction process and enforce accountability.
The minister reaffirmed his commitment to transparency, adherence to rules, and full cooperation with provincial administrations to protect public assets and address grievances related to official housing.
