Open Menu

Strict Action Being Taking Against Illegal Occupants Of Govt Housing Units: NA Told

Sumaira FH Published August 13, 2025 | 01:10 PM

Strict action being taking against illegal occupants of govt housing units: NA told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Minister for Housing and Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada on Wednesday informed the National Assembly that strict legal action was being taken against illegal occupants of government housing units besides recovery of rent from them in Karachi.

Responding to a question during Question Hour, the minister said that the ministry has also registered FIRs against illegal occupants adding that Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) have also been engaged besides seeking support from provincial governments and law enforcement agencies.

“In Sindh, we are working with the provincial police and Rangers to clear encroachments, with pension benefits withheld until recoveries are made,” he added.

Replying to another query, he said that in certain cases, High Court directives had also been implemented to expedite the eviction process and enforce accountability.

The minister reaffirmed his commitment to transparency, adherence to rules, and full cooperation with provincial administrations to protect public assets and address grievances related to official housing.

APP/rzr-raz

Recent Stories

Naseem Shah Continues His Partnership with TECNO f ..

Naseem Shah Continues His Partnership with TECNO for its Upcoming Spark 40 Serie ..

56 minutes ago
 Korea's ICT exports surge 14.5% in July

Korea's ICT exports surge 14.5% in July

58 minutes ago
 vivo Unveils the X Fold5 in Pakistan – So Light, ..

Vivo Unveils the X Fold5 in Pakistan – So Light, So Strong

1 hour ago
 Europe's 'Ariane 6' rocket launches into space

Europe's 'Ariane 6' rocket launches into space

1 hour ago
 AD Ports Group posts AED4.83 billion in revenue fo ..

AD Ports Group posts AED4.83 billion in revenue for Q2 2025

2 hours ago
 Japan's wholesale inflation slows for 4th month in ..

Japan's wholesale inflation slows for 4th month in July

3 hours ago
Abu Dhabi completes over 1,000 organ transplants t ..

Abu Dhabi completes over 1,000 organ transplants through 'Hayat' programme

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 August 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2025

4 hours ago
 Perplexity AI offers $34.5 billion to acquire Chro ..

Perplexity AI offers $34.5 billion to acquire Chrome browser

11 hours ago
 US, Russia reaffirm commitment to ensure success o ..

US, Russia reaffirm commitment to ensure success of Alaska summit

13 hours ago
 Iraq, Syria discuss revival of Banias pipeline for ..

Iraq, Syria discuss revival of Banias pipeline for oil exports

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan