Strict Action Hinted Over Violation Of PEP Smog Prevention

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 26, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Strict action hinted over violation of PEP smog prevention

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Provincial government has implemented Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention and Control) Rules 2023 across the province from June 6.

Assistant Director Environment Engineer Sarfraz Anjum expressed these views while conducting a meeting with the managers of major industrial units on Wednesday.

He said that usage of substandard fuel, kilns without zigzag technology, tyres pyrolysis plant, running of polluting factories, burning of crop residues, burning of solid waste, and smoke-emitting vehicles were banned under the rules.

Assistant Director further said that immediate closure of business, a fine up to Rs one million, and registration of FIR could be made in case of violation.

Anti-smog squads will inspect all the industrial units and legal action will be taken against the units over not following these rules.

