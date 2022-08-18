UrduPoint.com

Strict Action Initiated Against Land Grabbers In Cholistan

Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2022 | 08:17 PM

Strict action initiated against land grabbers in Cholistan

Managing Director of Cholistan Development Authority (CDA) Maher Khalid Ahmad said that a crackdown had been started against the land grabbers in Cholistan and all measures were being taken to recover land from illegal possession

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Managing Director of Cholistan Development Authority (CDA) Maher Khalid Ahmad said that a crackdown had been started against the land grabbers in Cholistan and all measures were being taken to recover land from illegal possession.

He told that one Ghulam Abbas had been found involved in assisting illegal grabbers of Toba Sohab and Toba Lakhan and had been dismissed from the position of Lambardar. Ghulam Abbas and his accomplice Muhammad Amir took money from people and were preparing the land for cultivation.

MD CDA said that illegal land grabbers had no right on the state's land, therefore, Ghulam Abbas was dismissed from the post of Lambardar.

The concerned officer is directed to take action against any illegal grabbers and remove all those who are helping the illegal usurping of land in Cholistan.

Related Topics

Money Capital Development Authority Post Cholistan All From

Recent Stories

PACF hands over 25 tons of food items to support A ..

PACF hands over 25 tons of food items to support Afghan people

1 minute ago
 DC cancels permit for tinted glass vehicles

DC cancels permit for tinted glass vehicles

1 minute ago
 US Navy's Largest Destroyer Squadron Receives New ..

US Navy's Largest Destroyer Squadron Receives New Leader Amid Taiwan Tensions - ..

1 minute ago
 Ambassador Moin ul Haque receives Sitara-e-Imtiaz

Ambassador Moin ul Haque receives Sitara-e-Imtiaz

1 minute ago
 Punjab govt decides to allocate Rs 20 bln for reha ..

Punjab govt decides to allocate Rs 20 bln for rehabilitation of flood-hit areas: ..

7 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Sends Note of Protest to ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Sends Note of Protest to Estonia Over Memorials Dismant ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.