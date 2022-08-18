Strict action initiated against land grabbers in Cholistan

Managing Director of Cholistan Development Authority (CDA) Maher Khalid Ahmad said that a crackdown had been started against the land grabbers in Cholistan and all measures were being taken to recover land from illegal possession

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Managing Director of Cholistan Development Authority (CDA) Maher Khalid Ahmad said that a crackdown had been started against the land grabbers in Cholistan and all measures were being taken to recover land from illegal possession.

He told that one Ghulam Abbas had been found involved in assisting illegal grabbers of Toba Sohab and Toba Lakhan and had been dismissed from the position of Lambardar. Ghulam Abbas and his accomplice Muhammad Amir took money from people and were preparing the land for cultivation.

MD CDA said that illegal land grabbers had no right on the state's land, therefore, Ghulam Abbas was dismissed from the post of Lambardar.

The concerned officer is directed to take action against any illegal grabbers and remove all those who are helping the illegal usurping of land in Cholistan.