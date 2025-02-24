Strict Action Ordered Against Absentee Staff In Health Centers: DC Abbottabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2025 | 06:00 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Sanaullah Khan Monday has directed strict action against absentee staff in District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ), Basic Health Units (BHUs), and Rural Health Centers (RHCs).
During a meeting of the District Steering Committee (Health) held at the Deputy Commissioner's Office, the DC instructed officials to ensure staff attendance in hospitals, take strict action against absentee employees, and improve cleanliness and other facilities in health centers.
Emphasizing that enhancing the healthcare sector and providing quality medical services is the district administration's top priority, he warned that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.
The meeting included a detailed review of the Health Department's performance, focusing on upgrading hospital facilities, maintaining staff attendance, and ensuring the availability of medicines. DMO IMU Health, Syed Sohaib Shah, briefed the participants on the department's performance and shared updates on the implementation of decisions made in the previous meeting.
Deputy Commissioner Sanaullah Khan emphasized the need to fill all vacant positions in DHQs, BHUs, Type-D Hospitals, RHCs, and Family Welfare Centers while ensuring a continuous supply of medicines. He also directed improvements in the emergency, dental, and other departments at the DHQ Hospital.
Special focus was given to the Women and Children Hospital, with instructions to facilitate emergency cases, streamline the admission process, and resolve patient issues promptly.
The Deputy Commissioner reiterated that no leniency would be shown in ensuring quality healthcare services for the public and directed all Health Department officials to regularly monitor hospitals and BHUs, addressing any deficiencies without delay.
The meeting was attended by District Health Officer Dr. Sardar Shakeel Sarwar, Syed Sohaib Shah (DMO IMU Health), MS DHQ, Deputy District Health Officer Dr. Shehzad Iqbal, Health Coordinator Dr. Ashfaq, EPI Coordinator Dr. Yasir Khan, Population Welfare Officer, and other relevant officials.
