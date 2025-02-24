Open Menu

Strict Action Ordered Against Absentee Staff In Health Centers: DC Abbottabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Strict action ordered against absentee staff in health centers: DC Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Sanaullah Khan Monday has directed strict action against absentee staff in District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ), Basic Health Units (BHUs), and Rural Health Centers (RHCs).

During a meeting of the District Steering Committee (Health) held at the Deputy Commissioner's Office, the DC instructed officials to ensure staff attendance in hospitals, take strict action against absentee employees, and improve cleanliness and other facilities in health centers.

Emphasizing that enhancing the healthcare sector and providing quality medical services is the district administration's top priority, he warned that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

The meeting included a detailed review of the Health Department's performance, focusing on upgrading hospital facilities, maintaining staff attendance, and ensuring the availability of medicines. DMO IMU Health, Syed Sohaib Shah, briefed the participants on the department's performance and shared updates on the implementation of decisions made in the previous meeting.

Deputy Commissioner Sanaullah Khan emphasized the need to fill all vacant positions in DHQs, BHUs, Type-D Hospitals, RHCs, and Family Welfare Centers while ensuring a continuous supply of medicines. He also directed improvements in the emergency, dental, and other departments at the DHQ Hospital.

Special focus was given to the Women and Children Hospital, with instructions to facilitate emergency cases, streamline the admission process, and resolve patient issues promptly.

The Deputy Commissioner reiterated that no leniency would be shown in ensuring quality healthcare services for the public and directed all Health Department officials to regularly monitor hospitals and BHUs, addressing any deficiencies without delay.

The meeting was attended by District Health Officer Dr. Sardar Shakeel Sarwar, Syed Sohaib Shah (DMO IMU Health), MS DHQ, Deputy District Health Officer Dr. Shehzad Iqbal, Health Coordinator Dr. Ashfaq, EPI Coordinator Dr. Yasir Khan, Population Welfare Officer, and other relevant officials.

Recent Stories

HSBC to open first Centre of Excellence in Al Ain

HSBC to open first Centre of Excellence in Al Ain

21 minutes ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Panama

35 minutes ago
 Faysal Qureshi Announces His Epic Return: "I'm BAC ..

Faysal Qureshi Announces His Epic Return: "I'm BACK, and This Isn't Just Another ..

2 hours ago
 flydubai reports strongest financial results in it ..

Flydubai reports strongest financial results in its 15-year history

2 hours ago
 Spring Valley to establish agro-commodity hub at J ..

Spring Valley to establish agro-commodity hub at Jafza, driving regional food se ..

2 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives Executive Vice Chairman of ..

Saud bin Saqr receives Executive Vice Chairman of Radisson Hotel Group

2 hours ago
AD Ports opens first inland dry port facility in A ..

AD Ports opens first inland dry port facility in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 DIFC to host 2026 Global Privacy Assembly

DIFC to host 2026 Global Privacy Assembly

2 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed approves Financial Audit Auth ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed approves Financial Audit Authority’s strategic plan 2025- ..

3 hours ago
 Empower, DMCC to supply next phase of Uptown Dubai ..

Empower, DMCC to supply next phase of Uptown Dubai with cooling services

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan decide to enhance bilateral i ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan decide to enhance bilateral investment up to $2bn

3 hours ago
 Champions Trophy: Main reason surfaces behind Paki ..

Champions Trophy: Main reason surfaces behind Pakistan cricket’s worst perform ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan