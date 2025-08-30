Open Menu

Strict Action Ordered Against Fake Compensation Claims In Abbottabad

Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2025 | 03:00 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Sarmad Saleem Akram has directed strict legal action against individuals submitting false or fabricated cases for compensation of damaged houses.

On his instructions, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) issued directives to all Assistant Commissioners to prepare lists of people attempting to obtain compensation through misrepresentation or forged documents, so that FIRs can be registered against them.

The crackdown will be carried out under Section 34 of the National Disaster Management (Amendment) Act 2019, which prescribes legal proceedings and strict punishments for those involved in fraud and false claims.

The Deputy Commissioner urged citizens to submit only genuine and verified applications, stressing that fake cases not only amount to fraud but also deprive genuine victims of their rights. He added that no leniency would be shown towards such elements.

