Strict Action Ordered Against Misuse Of Loudspeakers In Muharram

Sumaira FH Published July 15, 2023 | 06:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Higher education Mansoor Qadir has directed Divisional Commissioner Faisalabad Madam Silwat Saeed to ensure implementation of the Muharram security plan.

Addressing a meeting of Standing Committee of Cabinet for Law & Order through media link, he said religious harmony was utmost necessary during Muharram. Therefore, if anybody would be found misusing loudspeakers during Muharram, strict action would be taken against him without any discrimination, he added.

He directed the divisional commissioner to call meetings of divisional, district and tehsil peace committees and direct them to ensure implementation of the Muharram security plan.

The divisional commissioner assured the provincial minister of maintaining law and order across the division through strict implementation of the Muharram security plan. She said various meetings had already been held regarding Muharram arrangements, and any shortcomings would be overcome well before time.

