Strict Action Ordered Against Quacks, Spurious Medicines

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Strict action ordered against quacks, spurious medicines

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk chaired a meeting of the District Quality Control Board, emphasizing strict action against quacks, fake medicines, and unlicensed drug sellers.

He said that anyone playing with citizens' health will not be forgiven. District Health Officer Dr. Ghamkawar Hussain Shah, Secretary of the Quality Control board Mehwish Abrar, and drug inspectors participated.

Several cases were presented, with severe cases referred to the Drug Court and minor violations addressed with warnings to medical store owners.

The Deputy Commissioner directed health department officials and drug inspectors to intensify operations against fake drugs and quacks, stressing that no medical store will be allowed to operate without qualified personnel. He also emphasized strict enforcement of government health policies to protect public health.

