Strict action ordered against unlicensed motorcyclists

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Ammara Athar has issued a stern directive to intensify the crackdown

on motorcyclists operating without valid license.

Despite the recent facilitation of the driving license acquisition process, a significant number

of riders continue to navigate the streets without proper documentation.

To address the issue, the requirement for a 42-day learner's permit for motorcyclists has been abolished. Unlicensed riders now face heavy fines and their motorcycles will be impounded until they obtain a valid

license. "Motorcycles will only be returned after the proper license has been issued," stated CTO Athar.

The penalty for driving without a license is set at Rs 2,000 while the cost of obtaining a license

is Rs 930.