Strict Action Ordered Against Unlicensed Motorcyclists
Sumaira FH Published September 30, 2024 | 03:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Ammara Athar has issued a stern directive to intensify the crackdown
on motorcyclists operating without valid license.
Despite the recent facilitation of the driving license acquisition process, a significant number
of riders continue to navigate the streets without proper documentation.
To address the issue, the requirement for a 42-day learner's permit for motorcyclists has been abolished. Unlicensed riders now face heavy fines and their motorcycles will be impounded until they obtain a valid
license. "Motorcycles will only be returned after the proper license has been issued," stated CTO Athar.
The penalty for driving without a license is set at Rs 2,000 while the cost of obtaining a license
is Rs 930.
