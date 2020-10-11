UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Strict Action Ordered For Not Displaying Rate Lists

Sumaira FH 38 minutes ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 12:50 PM

Strict action ordered for not displaying rate lists

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :Divisional Commissioner Zulfiqar Ghuman on Sunday directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against those shopkeepers who do not display price lists of daily use items at conspicuous places.

Presiding over a meeting to review price control, Zulfiqar Ghuman said that price control magistrates would be responsible, if any shopkeeper found not displaying price lists.

He said that for ensuring smooth provision of flour to people, the teams of district administration, food department and Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) would work collectively.

The Commissioner said that artificial shortage and price hike would not be tolerated, adding that separate teams from DC office and Commissioner office would carry out field checking.

Assistant commissioners would check rate lists in their areas, he said and added that all teams would do checking under track and trace system.

More Stories From Pakistan

