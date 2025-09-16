Open Menu

Strict Action Planned Against Encroachments On Drains In Abbottabad

Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Strict action planned against encroachments on drains in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Sarmad Saleem Akram, has directed strict measures to eliminate permanent encroachments on drainage channels across the city.

Chairing a meeting on Tuesday, the Deputy Commissioner reviewed the situation of encroachments on drains and instructed the concerned departments to identify all illegal structures and immediately issue notices to those responsible.

He ordered the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA), Cantonment board, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), and the Irrigation Department to take indiscriminate legal action to ensure complete removal of encroachments.

The DC emphasized that clearing Abbottabad of encroachments is the district administration’s top priority, aiming to permanently resolve sewerage and flash flood issues in the city.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Assistant Commissioner Headquarters, CEO WASA, Additional Assistant Commissioners, TMO Abbottabad, Tehsildar Abbottabad, and other relevant officials.

More Stories From Pakistan