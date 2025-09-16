Strict Action Planned Against Encroachments On Drains In Abbottabad
Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2025 | 07:10 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Sarmad Saleem Akram, has directed strict measures to eliminate permanent encroachments on drainage channels across the city.
Chairing a meeting on Tuesday, the Deputy Commissioner reviewed the situation of encroachments on drains and instructed the concerned departments to identify all illegal structures and immediately issue notices to those responsible.
He ordered the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA), Cantonment board, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), and the Irrigation Department to take indiscriminate legal action to ensure complete removal of encroachments.
The DC emphasized that clearing Abbottabad of encroachments is the district administration’s top priority, aiming to permanently resolve sewerage and flash flood issues in the city.
The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Assistant Commissioner Headquarters, CEO WASA, Additional Assistant Commissioners, TMO Abbottabad, Tehsildar Abbottabad, and other relevant officials.
Recent Stories
No need for PPP to join PTI’s political narrative: Azma
IHC Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri barred from judicial work
UVAS holds Orientation programme for newly-admitted undergraduate students
SEC approves Government Data Sharing Guide in Sharjah
UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on Independence Day
Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran have begun
NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar winds days in advance
Dubai Chambers, Italiacamp sign MoU to strengthen trade, investment relations
Official welcome ceremony held for UAE President’s arrival in Shusha, Azerbaij ..
China launches internet technology test satellite
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua New Guinea on Independence Da ..
Arab Parliament welcomes outcomes of Arab-Islamic Emergency Summit in Doha
More Stories From Pakistan
-
No need for PPP to join PTI’s political narrative: Azma3 minutes ago
-
Health Minister commences National Anti-Dengue and Cervical Cancer Vaccination campaign5 minutes ago
-
FGP emphasizes ensuring climate rights amidst rising disasters5 minutes ago
-
CM calls for collective action to protect ozone layer5 minutes ago
-
Strict action planned against encroachments on drains in Abbottabad5 minutes ago
-
Australian HC stresses stronger cooperation in agriculture with Pakistan5 minutes ago
-
Essentials dispatched to flood-affected villages of Alipur on CM’s directives5 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests suspect in hawala-hundi case5 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews progress on Lahore Development Programme, Circular Road Revival projects5 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting on flood relief, commodities, and beautification plans6 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for fake emergency call 15 led to firing, Injuring four6 minutes ago
-
One killed, three injured in accident near Rawalpindi16 minutes ago