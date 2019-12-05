UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Strict Action Should Be Taken On Stoning Incident In Sindh

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 11:20 AM

Strict action should be taken on stoning incident in Sindh

ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Human Rights Commission of Pakistan Chairperson Nasreen Azhar has demanded that the Sindh government for strict action should be taken against the involved culprits of if it's proven of 13 year-old girl was stone to death recently.

She said a serious issue and "we have to investigate the case completely," adding that legal formalities should be complete to dig out the grave". She further added.

She added that the government should take action against the violation of law of honor killing and such type of premeditated killing, which originated in rural and tribal areas of Sindh.

She further added that there would be hatched a conspiracy for the murder of the girl and killed her by stone pelting". They then bought a shroud and buried her near Lak graveyard.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Murder Government

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 5 December 2019

1 hour ago

UAE Press: No scope for lethargy on climate action

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed conveys condolences of UAE Rule ..

11 hours ago

UAE participates in meeting of Committee of Senior ..

11 hours ago

Shell wins UK court battle against environmental p ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.