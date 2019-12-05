Strict action should be taken on stoning incident in Sindh

ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Human Rights Commission of Pakistan Chairperson Nasreen Azhar has demanded that the Sindh government for strict action should be taken against the involved culprits of if it's proven of 13 year-old girl was stone to death recently.

She said a serious issue and "we have to investigate the case completely," adding that legal formalities should be complete to dig out the grave". She further added.

She added that the government should take action against the violation of law of honor killing and such type of premeditated killing, which originated in rural and tribal areas of Sindh.

She further added that there would be hatched a conspiracy for the murder of the girl and killed her by stone pelting". They then bought a shroud and buried her near Lak graveyard.