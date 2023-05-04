Strict action taken against Jinnah Garden for gross irregularities in LOP: NA told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Thursday informed the National Assembly that strict action was taken against Jinnah Garden Housing Society for gross irregularities and violation of the layout plan (LOP) and Non-Objection Certificate (NOC) approved by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) in 2006.

Replying to various supplementary questions during Question Hour, he said that cases were also sent to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to probe the issue and take appropriate action. The CDA had already suspended the LOP of the Jinnah Garden Housing Society, he added.

The minister said as per the joint survey report conducted on the directions of Chairman CDA, it was apprised that out of the total agreed 12 parks, 6 were developed, 4 mosques were constructed out of 9 while no community Centre was yet developed. Even, areas designed for parks and community centres were converted into plots and sold, he added.

He said Jinnah Garden encroached 1100 kanal land of the National Assembly Housing Society. Under Joint-Venture (JV) with the National Assembly Housing Society, it was agreed that 1100 developed plots would be given to file holders of the National Assembly Housing Society.

However, possession of only 400-450 plots was given in 2017 but failed to hand over possession of the remaining plots.

He said the NA House and library committee had also made 29 observations but no action was taken against Jinnah Garden Housing Society. He urged the Chair to give a ruling and direct FIA to take action in this regard.

The Deputy Speaker said that name of NA was wrongly being used by society. However, he said due rights would be provided to the file holders.

To another question, the minister said Miyawaki forest was planted in Aiwan-e-Sadr and also in other sectors of Islamabad. Miyawaki forests have been developed at other places in Islamabad, he added.

He said there were 28 Miyawaki Forests in Environment Wing, CDA at different locations. There was no cost incurred on the purchase of trees for Miyawaki forests and all plants for Miyawaki forest was planted through CDA Nursery and donations.