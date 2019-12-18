Strict action taken against overcharging, hoarding in the district

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Strict action was being taken against overpricing and hoarding in Bahawalpur district in order to secure the rights of consumers and ensuring the control of prices in the markets.

According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur district visited 130 markets on Tuesday and found irregularity at 27 shops.

Fine of Rs 67,500 was collected on the spot from shopkeepers found guilty of violations including overpricing and hoarding.