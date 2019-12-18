UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Strict Action Taken Against Overcharging, Hoarding In The District

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 05:01 PM

Strict action taken against overcharging, hoarding in the district

Strict action was being taken against overpricing and hoarding in Bahawalpur district in order to secure the rights of consumers and ensuring the control of prices in the markets

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Strict action was being taken against overpricing and hoarding in Bahawalpur district in order to secure the rights of consumers and ensuring the control of prices in the markets.

According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur district visited 130 markets on Tuesday and found irregularity at 27 shops.

Fine of Rs 67,500 was collected on the spot from shopkeepers found guilty of violations including overpricing and hoarding.

Related Topics

Fine Bahawalpur Price Market From

Recent Stories

Malaysian PM rejects “Saudis’ concerns” abou ..

12 minutes ago

Commemorative stamp issued to mark Abu Dhabi Chamb ..

19 minutes ago

&#039;For Abu Dhabi&#039; initiative to enhance pu ..

19 minutes ago

Punjab AIDS control program, WHO complete trainin ..

10 minutes ago

N. Korea unlikely to fire long-range missile at ye ..

10 minutes ago

Rupee gains 01 paisa in interbank

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.