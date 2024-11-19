- Home
Strict Action Taken Against Polluting Brick Kilns: Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb
Faizan Hashmi Published November 19, 2024 | 07:46 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) An intensive anti-smog operation is in full swing across Punjab to mitigate the effects of smog.
According to Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, strict actions have been taken against multiple polluting brick-kilns and industrial units over the past four days. The Senior Minister stated that between November 15 and 17, 34 brick-kilns operating without zigzag technology were demolished, with the highest number in Multan (14) and Layyah (8). Additionally, on November 15, 20 industrial units in Lahore and Gujranwala were razed for causing pollution. On November 16 and 17, 16 more industrial units were demolished, and 51 units were sealed, including 30 units in Lahore, where 5 units were demolished, and fines worth Rs.
400,000 were imposed.
Vehicle inspections are underway at entry points and major highways, while actions are being taken against unsafe transportation of construction materials. Commercial generators in green lockdown zones are being closely monitored, and the situation is under surveillance through Safe City cameras. Water sprinkling is being carried out on Lahore's roads to control dust.
Marriyum Aurangzeb commended all institutions, administrations, and staff involved in the operation and urged the public to support these efforts to combat smog effectively.
