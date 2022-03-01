Strict action to accelerate against overloading, HID lights and tinted glass: IG Motorway Police

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Inspector General National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) Inam Ghani has said that strict action would be expedited against overloading, HID lights, use of tinted glass and vehicles with unregistered number plates.

Addressing online "Khuli Katchery" (Open Court), IG Motorway Police said that NHMP is working on a plan to suspend the license of those drivers who repeatedly violate traffic laws. The strict measures, he said, would include increased fines and banning vehicles from entering Highways.

He said that on National highways most fatal accidents were happening due to the wrong U-turns mostly by the motorcyclists.

He urged the motorcyclists to avoid taking short cut which could be fatal for other motorists also. He said that he was personally monitoring the recruitment process in NHMP.

IG Motorway Police said that to facilitate Overseas Pakistanis, the duration between learner license and practical examination had been eliminated.

The online open court was viewed by more than 50,000 social media users on official page of National Highway and Motorway Police.