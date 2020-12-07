UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Strict Action To Be Taken Against Corona SOPs Violators: Dr Firdous

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 11:44 PM

Strict action to be taken against corona SOPs violators: Dr Firdous

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said the apex committee meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had decided to take all necessary steps to control second wave of COVID-19

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said the apex committee meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had decided to take all necessary steps to control second wave of COVID-19.

Addressing a press conference here at Directorate of General Public Relations, she said that numbers of corona patients were increasing day by day in Punjab. The government would utilize all resources for the treatment of corona patients whereas military and civil administration would jointly strive for saving people from coronavirus, she added.

She said that steps were being taken at every level to stop the spread of coronavirus and strict action would be taken against the SOPs violators.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the government had decided to establish "situation room" for ensuring corona SOPs.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was not in favor of complete lockdown but in case of any emergency situation, the government would be left with no option but a complete lockdown, she added.

She further said that unemployed leaders of immature opposition were responsible for spreading corona.

The SACM said, "The decision to implement complete lockdown in Sindh and instigating people to take part in meetings in Punjab shows the hypocrisy of PPP." She said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) faced bitter defeat in Multan and it would face the same fate in Lahore.

She said those who were chanting hollow slogans today had emptied the national exchequer in the past and such element could not hoodwink the nation any more as their incompetency and corrupt faces had been exposed to public.

She said the government was not going anywhere and was least bothered about the threats by Maryam Safdar.

She said that Sharif family was not on one page and there was a clear difference in the narrative of Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Safdar.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Lahore Multan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Chief Minister Punjab Firdous Ashiq Awan Same Family All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed tours tours GITEX Technology Week

16 minutes ago

UAE ranks 16th globally in Open Data Inventory Rep ..

16 minutes ago

Fake Degrees: Lahore High Court suspends licence o ..

2 minutes ago

Polish state-owned Orlen buys top regional media g ..

2 minutes ago

Tedros Says WHO Had No Official Contacts With US' ..

2 minutes ago

Boycott-tainted poll win gives Maduro total contro ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.