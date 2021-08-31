Strict action to be taken against corrupt, negligent police officers: CPO

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, DIG, Muhammad Ahsan Younas on Tuesday said that strict action would be taken against police officers found involved in corruption, negligence and misusing authority.

CPO held a 'Khuli Kutchery' here at CPO office which was attended by a large number of citizens while on this occasion, Police officers concerned were also present.

58 citizens recorded their complaints and presented applications to the CPO.

The CPO directed the authorities to issue charge sheets to ASI Kahuta Police Station Mansoor on corruption charges and former SHO Gunjmandi Jamal Nawaz and front desk staff of the police station for not issuing e-tag on the application of a complainant.

He also ordered for issuance of show cause notice to SHO Ratta Amral Rashid Kiani for not taking legal action on complaint of a citizen.

He also listened to the complaints of the citizens and issued orders to the police officers concerned.

The CPO on the occasion said that earnest efforts were being made to provide relief to the citizens as per vision of Inspector General of Police, Punjab Inam Ghani and improve service delivery at police station level.

He said, strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against negligent and corrupt police officers.

According to a police spokesman, the CPO is holding Khuli Kutchery on daily basis to provide relief to the citizens.

The police officers had also been warned of strict action on negligence and directed to address complaints of the citizens particularly marked by the CPO within shortest possible time frame, he added.