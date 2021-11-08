UrduPoint.com

Strict Action To Be Taken Against Creators Of Artificial Sugar Crisis: Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Monday warned that strict action would be taken under the laws of land against creators of artificial sugar crisis and they would not be spared

Prime Minister has given clear instruction for ensuring implementation of the Sugar Mills Act and Warehouse Act in toto, he said in a tweet.

He said, "Whether it is fines or lawsuits, every action will be taken in accordance with the law to run the sugar mills on time".

