Strict action to be taken against drug mafia: RPO

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ismail Khan Nasir Mehmood Satti on Tuesday said that strict action would be taken against those involved in narcotics use and selling in educational institutions, hostels and public places as anti-drugs campaign started against the menace of drugs focused on the use of ice in the DIKhan and Tank districts.

On the directions of Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan, and on the special instructions of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Nasir Mehmood Satti, under the leadership of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar, and District Police Officer Tank Iftikhar Ali Shah, Dera and Tank police intensified crackdown in both districts against criminals involved in nefarious smuggling and use of drugs.

We have launched a special campaign against the manufacturers, smugglers, sellers and users of drugs in the districts of Dera Ismail Khan and Tank," Regional Police Officer (RPO) Nasir Mehmood Satti said, while talking to APP.

Police officers have instructions to monitor the activities of drug dealers in the vicinity of educational institutions, hostels and public places, he added.

He said that strict action should be taken against those involved in drug use and selling in educational institutions and hostels and other public places.

He said that the crackdown on the trade and use of drugs would continue, and the drug dealers would not be allowed to operate freely.

RPO said that the aim of the crackdown on ice drug dealers was the protection of youth from the evil of drugs, adding that operations against the drug dealers have been intensified and all available resources would be utilized to this end.

The police officials sought cooperation from the people in their effort to eradicate the drug menace from society, RPO urged them to inform the police about those who were involved in drug peddling in their villages and localities so thattheir network could be smashed.