Strict Action To Be Taken Against Encroachers: TMO Bannu

Sat 11th January 2020 | 02:29 PM

Strict action to be taken against encroachers: TMO Bannu

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Bannu Atta-ur-Rehman, TMO Bannu Saleem Javed Mian Khel along with other staff and Chief Building Officer Omar Hayat Shah launched a grand operation against all encroachers in Mizari Mandi to open up space occupied by the encroachers illegally.

The TMA Bannu administration has also removed temporary and permanent encroachments in Mazari Mandi under the direction of Deputy Commissioner Attaur Rehman. On this occasion besides municipal staff, officials of the law enforcement were also present in the grand operation in Mazari Mandi and a long street which was permanently closed under encroachment was cleared of encroachments and opened for traffic.

While removing temporary exits established in the Mazari Mandi and warned the shopkeepers not to allow anyone to defy their business, do business within their boundaries and do not create problems for the public or otherwise action would be taken against them.

