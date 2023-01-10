Strict action to be taken against flour hoarders: Chairman Chief Minister Punjab Complaints Cell Zubair Ahmed Khan

UrduPoint.com

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Chairman Chief Minister Punjab Complaints Cell Zubair Ahmed Khan has said that strict action will be taken against those who are involved in hoarding of flour and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said that on the instructions of CM, the department has been mobilized in all districts of Punjab to ensure subsidized flour availability and supply. He said that no effort should be left in providing relief to the people.

The chairman said that the performance of all the districts regarding flour should be monitored on a daily basis and according to the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, facilities and relief should be provided to the people.

The mission of serving the people would continue, he added.

He directed the vice chairmen of all the districts to stay in the fields and visit all the flour sales points. The flour smugglers and hoarders should be arrested and strict action should be taken against them in collaboration with the local administration, he added.

