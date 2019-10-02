UrduPoint.com
Strict Action To Be Taken Against Garbage Dumpers Under Section 144: DC Nawabshah

Wed 02nd October 2019

Strict action to be taken against garbage dumpers under Section 144: DC Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Strict action will be taken against garbage dumpers at roads sides, highways and streets under Section 144 CrPc, this was announced by Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jafar on the orders issued by government of Sindh.

According to details the Sindh government has imposed section 144 CRPC to prevent the dumping of garbage on roads, highways and streets for 90 days in the province which would be fully implemented in the district Shaheed Benazirabad while legal action would be initiated against those violating the law.

Announcement said that complete ban was imposed on throwing of garbage on roads and highways from windows of vehicles, throwing rubbish on canals and rivers sides, placing construction materials on roadways, spitting pan in the streets besides garbage pans have been completely banned.

Announcement said that area Station House Officers have been empowered and given full authority to file complaint and initiate action against violators under Section 195 (I) (E) of CrPc.

