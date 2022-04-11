UrduPoint.com

Strict Action To Be Taken Against Hoarders; DC

Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2022 | 11:58 PM

Strict action to be taken against hoarders; DC

Deputy Commissioner(DC) Tahir Farooq said that an effective mechanism was in place to monitor the prices of essential commodities to provide relief to the consumers during the holy month of Ramazan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner(DC) Tahir Farooq said that an effective mechanism was in place to monitor the prices of essential commodities to provide relief to the consumers during the holy month of Ramazan.

According to the DC office spokesman, the DC said stern action would be taken against those shopkeepers who would be found involved in hoarding, profiteering and adulteration.

The DC directed the officers to ensure the provision of essentials to the general public at controlled rates.

He said the promise of providing relief to the citizens through Sasta Bazaars made by the government was being fulfilled, and every effort was made to provide maximum relief to the citizens.

He directed the authorities to ensure the display of fixed prices of items in shops at Ramazan Bazaars.

The DC said an effective system was also in place for an uninterrupted supply of fruit and vegetables at the designated sale points.

/395

Related Topics

Sale Government

Recent Stories

US Aircraft Carrier to Enter East Sea This Week Am ..

US Aircraft Carrier to Enter East Sea This Week Amid North Korea Tensions - Repo ..

2 minutes ago
 At Least 14 People Died in Philippines Amid Storm ..

At Least 14 People Died in Philippines Amid Storm Agaton - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Rs 1.15 mln looted from pharma company distributor ..

Rs 1.15 mln looted from pharma company distributor

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner for resolving water supply, drainage ..

Commissioner for resolving water supply, drainage issues

2 minutes ago
 Some 10,000 Ukrainian Migrants Entered US Via Mexi ..

Some 10,000 Ukrainian Migrants Entered US Via Mexico in Past 2 Months - Reports

1 hour ago
 US Does Not Think India Should Increase Imports of ..

US Does Not Think India Should Increase Imports of Russian Energy - Senior Offic ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.