Strict action to be taken against hoarders; DC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner(DC) Tahir Farooq said that an effective mechanism was in place to monitor the prices of essential commodities to provide relief to the consumers during the holy month of Ramazan.

According to the DC office spokesman, the DC said stern action would be taken against those shopkeepers who would be found involved in hoarding, profiteering and adulteration.

The DC directed the officers to ensure the provision of essentials to the general public at controlled rates.

He said the promise of providing relief to the citizens through Sasta Bazaars made by the government was being fulfilled, and every effort was made to provide maximum relief to the citizens.

He directed the authorities to ensure the display of fixed prices of items in shops at Ramazan Bazaars.

The DC said an effective system was also in place for an uninterrupted supply of fruit and vegetables at the designated sale points.

