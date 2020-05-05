Strict action to be taken against hoarders: Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali on Monday welcoming the everlasting cooperation of traders, said that in the Holy month of Ramazan, the previous tradition of provision of all possible relief to the consumers should be continued

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali on Monday welcoming the everlasting cooperation of traders, said that in the Holy month of Ramazan, the previous tradition of provision of all possible relief to the consumers should be continued.

Chairing the meeting of district price control committee held here, he said that a law had been enacted by the Punjab government under which hoarding would be a serious crime and strict punishment would be awarded to elements involved in this illegal activity. He warned the traders to avoid hoarding otherwise ready to face strict legal action.

He said that price control magistrates had been asked to conduct regular inspections of markets and bazaars.