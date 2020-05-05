UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Strict Action To Be Taken Against Hoarders: Deputy Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan 44 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 01:44 AM

Strict action to be taken against hoarders: Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali on Monday welcoming the everlasting cooperation of traders, said that in the Holy month of Ramazan, the previous tradition of provision of all possible relief to the consumers should be continued

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali on Monday welcoming the everlasting cooperation of traders, said that in the Holy month of Ramazan, the previous tradition of provision of all possible relief to the consumers should be continued.

Chairing the meeting of district price control committee held here, he said that a law had been enacted by the Punjab government under which hoarding would be a serious crime and strict punishment would be awarded to elements involved in this illegal activity. He warned the traders to avoid hoarding otherwise ready to face strict legal action.

He said that price control magistrates had been asked to conduct regular inspections of markets and bazaars.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Price Muhammad Ali Market All

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s overall real GDP estimated to have grow ..

14 minutes ago

&quot;We continuously re-assess our strategic obje ..

44 minutes ago

UAE Central Bank hosts its 4th Board of Directors ..

59 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Guinea review glob ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, German Chancellor review global ..

2 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches ‘Abu Dhabi ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.