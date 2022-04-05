Strict action to be taken against hoarders, profiteers: DC Zhob

Deputy Commissioner Zhob division Muhammad Ramzan Palal Tuesday said strict action would be taken against hoarders and profiteers during the holy month of Ramazan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Zhob division Muhammad Ramzan Palal Tuesday said strict action would be taken against hoarders and profiteers during the holy month of Ramazan.

He was talking to APP, on the occasion of his visit to the Ramazan bazaar, accompanied by ADC and Assistant Commissioner.

The AC gave him a detailed briefing on the management of the bazaar in which it was stated that efforts were being made to provide all possible relief to the people in all walks of life.

DC said the supply of basic necessities to the people in Ramazan was being ensured with the best quality and quantity at reasonable rates.

The government of Balochistan was taking all possible steps to control inflation and every effort was being made for its true implementation.