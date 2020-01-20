Strict action to be taken against hoarding, overpricing of flour: Commissioner Bahawalpur

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry has said that sale of flour on government fixed rates will be ensured throughout the division and strict action will be taken against people found involved in the hoarding and overpricing of flour

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry has said that sale of flour on government fixed rates will be ensured throughout the division and strict action will be taken against people found involved in the hoarding and overpricing of flour.

He made these remarks while visiting special sale points set at various areas of the city to provide flour to the masses at a controlled rate.

Commissioner told that 112 flour mills of Bahawalpur division are being provided wheat at subsidised rates and officers of food Department monitor the grinding process periodically.

He said that total 59 special sale points have been set up in Bahawalpur division where a bag of 20 kilograms flour is being sold at the rate of Rs 805. Out of these, 18 points are in Bahawalpur district, 10 in Bahawalnagar and 31 in Rahim Yar Khan.