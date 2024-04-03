Strict action to be taken against kite flyers, sellers: DC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Strict action following the law would be taken against kite flyers and sellers, said Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Hassan Waqar Cheema.

The DC here on Wednesday launched a special awareness campaign by installing safety wires on the motorcycles.

He informed that the purpose of installing safety wires on the motorcycles is to protect the citizens from kite flying strings.

The citizens should ensure that the safety wires are installed on the motorcycles.

“We aim to educate the citizens about the precautionary measures to protect them from kite strings,” he added.

Protecting and saving a human life is an act of worship, he said adding, many people had lost their lives due to the kite flying strings.

Kite flying is an illegal activity and crackdown against kite flyers and sellers would continue, he added.

All possible steps were being taken to control kite flying in Rawalpindi district, he said.