Strict Action To Be Taken Against Kite Flyers, Sellers: DC
Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2024 | 02:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Strict action following the law would be taken against kite flyers and sellers, said Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Hassan Waqar Cheema.
The DC here on Wednesday launched a special awareness campaign by installing safety wires on the motorcycles.
He informed that the purpose of installing safety wires on the motorcycles is to protect the citizens from kite flying strings.
The citizens should ensure that the safety wires are installed on the motorcycles.
“We aim to educate the citizens about the precautionary measures to protect them from kite strings,” he added.
Protecting and saving a human life is an act of worship, he said adding, many people had lost their lives due to the kite flying strings.
Kite flying is an illegal activity and crackdown against kite flyers and sellers would continue, he added.
All possible steps were being taken to control kite flying in Rawalpindi district, he said.
Recent Stories
PCB mulls overhaul amid potential job losses
SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case on April 29: CJP Isa
Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening letters
Realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price Drop on realme C67
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024
UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contributing towards its development: C ..
North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile
One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter
Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race
Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota sees US surge
Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killing 29
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Zero-Waste operation launched ahead of Eid ul Fitr7 minutes ago
-
World Cloud Security Day observed7 minutes ago
-
A notorious criminal wanted in armed robberies by Karachi police arrested in Tank7 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two dangerous dacoits16 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister Amir Muqam visits Afghan Commissionerate for briefing16 minutes ago
-
Pre-Eid shopping frenzy brings festive vibes to markets across AJK16 minutes ago
-
Security beefed up in AJK ahead of Eid16 minutes ago
-
Kashmir gears up for celebration of Eid16 minutes ago
-
25 shopkeepers arrested over profiteering16 minutes ago
-
Police accelerate operation against electricity theft26 minutes ago
-
CM reviews implementation of solid waste management system across Punjab26 minutes ago
-
Police carry out search operations in different areas27 minutes ago