Strict action to be taken against land grabbers: DC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Inayatullah Waseem directed the district administration and all the assistant commissioners to take stern action against the occupation and occupation of government lands by the mafia.

Presiding over a meeting here, he directed to improve the performance of public departments in a timely manner to address public grievances and ensure good governance.

He said that providing all possible relief to the people should be the top priority of the district administration and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.