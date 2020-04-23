UrduPoint.com
Strict Action To Be Taken Against Lockdown Violators: Firdous

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Aashiq Awan said on Thursday that strict action would be taken against the violators of standard operating procedures( SOPs) during the lockdown to control coronavirus pandemic.

The government was considering to constitute committees to ensure complete implementation of SOPs at religious activities during the holy month of Ramazan. Religious scholars, community leaders and political leaders would be a part of these committees, she said talking to a private news channel.

''Strict lockdown in the whole country can create economic issues for the middle class and low income people, so the government would  cordon off the areas  where coronavirus cases would emerge,'' she added.

After the 18th  amendment the provincial governments were free to take measures for the welfare of public, however the Federal government would support the provincial governments by providing guidelines, she said.

Political opponents should stop playing politics in this situation and focus on serving the masses, she remarked.

"We respect the doctors and paramedical staff as they are fighting against the fatal disease," she said adding, the government was focusisng on the safety of the people.

