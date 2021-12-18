Strict action to be taken against milkmen for overcharging

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Strict action would be taken against profiteers who are selling milk at exorbitant price in complete disregard of the government's rates.

In this regard a meeting was held chaired by Director Livestock Dr. Jamshaid Akthar, on Saturday.

He said in collaboration with district administration strict action would be taken against the violates selling milk at higher price.

He stated that district administration recommended Rs 80/litre price and government would ensure sale of milk on recommended price only.

The milkmen assured to follow the government's recommended price for fresh milk.