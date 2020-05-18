Strict action to be taken against one wheelers during Ramazan

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Syed Ali Akbar Monday said that strict orders have been issued to all the traffic wardens, inspectors, deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) of all the sectors for taking action against the one-wheelers during Sehar and Iftar time and no one should be spared

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Syed Ali Akbar Monday said that strict orders have been issued to all the traffic wardens, inspectors, deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) of all the sectors for taking action against the one-wheelers during Sehar and Iftar time and no one should be spared.

The CTO, in a statement, said the one-wheelers were not only playing with their own lives but also was a threat for other road users. The motorcycles, especially prepared for one wheeling should also be impounded. He said that several arrangements were made to curb the activity, particularly at the Airport Road, Peshawar Road, Jhelum Road, Ayub Park, and other areas aimed at protecting the youngsters as one-wheeling is one of the causes of death and severe injuries for the riders.

The CTO said that though the activity was already being checked by the traffic officials deputed on the city roads but special arrangements had been made to control the rash and dangerous driving and one-wheeling in the city.

He said the traffic wardens were directed to keep a vigilant eye on the one-wheelers so that action in accordance with the law could be taken against them.

He urged the parents to play their role to curb the activity as one-wheeling, rash, and negligent driving are the main causes for fatal accidents.