Strict Action To Be Taken Against Profiteers, AC City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 10, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Strict action to be taken against profiteers, AC City

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Assistant Commissioner City Ateequllah directed the price control

magistrates to take strict action against profiteers without any

discrimination.

Chairing a meeting of price control magistrates of Tehsil City,

he said the government was committed to providing maximum

relief to the masses by controlling prices of daily use items.

In this connection, price control magistrates should inspect the local

markets and bazaars regularly and take stern action against overcharging,

he added.

He stressed the need for imposing heavy fines on violators of price control

mechanism in addition to getting cases registered and sealing shops and

stalls of violators.

He also directed the magistrates continuous monitoring of prices of Roti

and bread besides ensuring their availability with accurate weights.

He directed the price control magistrates to perform their duties honestly

and dedicatedly to stabilize prices of daily use commodities across the city.

He also directed for immediate redressal of public complaints relating to

price hike and overcharging and warned that immediate departmental action

would be taken against those officers who show lethargy, negligence and

delinquency.

