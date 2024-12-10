Strict Action To Be Taken Against Profiteers, AC City
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 10, 2024 | 03:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Assistant Commissioner City Ateequllah directed the price control
magistrates to take strict action against profiteers without any
discrimination.
Chairing a meeting of price control magistrates of Tehsil City,
he said the government was committed to providing maximum
relief to the masses by controlling prices of daily use items.
In this connection, price control magistrates should inspect the local
markets and bazaars regularly and take stern action against overcharging,
he added.
He stressed the need for imposing heavy fines on violators of price control
mechanism in addition to getting cases registered and sealing shops and
stalls of violators.
He also directed the magistrates continuous monitoring of prices of Roti
and bread besides ensuring their availability with accurate weights.
He directed the price control magistrates to perform their duties honestly
and dedicatedly to stabilize prices of daily use commodities across the city.
He also directed for immediate redressal of public complaints relating to
price hike and overcharging and warned that immediate departmental action
would be taken against those officers who show lethargy, negligence and
delinquency.
Recent Stories
FBR halts ban on bringing more than one mobile phones in baggage
One love is enough if it is the right person: Rekha
Pakistan, South Africa to take on each other in first T20I match today
PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mark
Today last day for submitting Hajj applications under Govt scheme
PTI leader Umar Ayub gets bail in D-Chowk protest case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024
How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakistani airports?
Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai
Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill
Australia, New Zealand and South Africa seek clarity about ICC Champions Trophy ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Recruitment process to be completed transparently: DPO Tank1 minute ago
-
PTA launches Cybersecurity awareness week 202411 minutes ago
-
Court grants FIA two-day remand of five culprits in APP fake appointments case12 minutes ago
-
Wani for emergence of solid human rights culture, ensuring its respect12 minutes ago
-
Senator visits Siddique-ul- Farooq’s home on behalf of prime minister22 minutes ago
-
Chicken corn soup spots in capital warm hearts, taste buds as winter sets in32 minutes ago
-
On Int'l HR Day, DPM Dar reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to rights, freedoms of all individuals32 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Tank provides services in 23 emergencies in last week32 minutes ago
-
Establishing a solid human rights culture requires holding human rights violators accountable for th ..42 minutes ago
-
GCWUS organises workshop titled "Transform Your Learning with Digital Resources: A Guide for Researc ..42 minutes ago
-
Ongoing preparations reviewed for flyovers in Dera42 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive preparations finalized52 minutes ago