Strict action to be taken against profiteers and hoarders: DC

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ):Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh has directed that strict action should be taken against profiteers and hoarders.

He urged the traders and stockholders to be registered their eatable items godowns from industries department and keep the administration inform. He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of stockholders and traders.

On that occasion ADC Revenue Meesam Abbas, AC Umer Daraz Gondal, DO Industries Kashif Hafeez, Deputy Director Punjab Food Authority Hafiz Rameez, president trader Union Nasir Sehgal, President Pulses mills Association Fayyaz Ahmed, General Secretary Kirana Association Fazal Ellahi and concerned officers were present.

Deputy Commissioner said that the country is undergoing emergency conditions due to Corona virus so that traders should ignore their profits and ensure the availability of essential food items and the basic necessities in markets; adding that avoid storage, profiteering and adulteration.

He warned that unregistered godowns would be sealed and stored items will be confiscated.

He directed the Food Authority to regularly monitor the basic needs and check the quality of food products and take action against the violators. DC has directed the District officer Industries to take care of the traders' warehouses and their location and urged the traders to sold the sanitizer and mask according to need and keep proper stock of these it.