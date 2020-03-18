UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Strict Action To Be Taken Against Profiteers And Hoarders: DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 02:56 PM

Strict action to be taken against profiteers and hoarders: DC

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh has directed that strict action should be taken against profiteers and hoarders

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ):Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh has directed that strict action should be taken against profiteers and hoarders.

He urged the traders and stockholders to be registered their eatable items godowns from industries department and keep the administration inform. He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of stockholders and traders.

On that occasion ADC Revenue Meesam Abbas, AC Umer Daraz Gondal, DO Industries Kashif Hafeez, Deputy Director Punjab Food Authority Hafiz Rameez, president trader Union Nasir Sehgal, President Pulses mills Association Fayyaz Ahmed, General Secretary Kirana Association Fazal Ellahi and concerned officers were present.

Deputy Commissioner said that the country is undergoing emergency conditions due to Corona virus so that traders should ignore their profits and ensure the availability of essential food items and the basic necessities in markets; adding that avoid storage, profiteering and adulteration.

He warned that unregistered godowns would be sealed and stored items will be confiscated.

He directed the Food Authority to regularly monitor the basic needs and check the quality of food products and take action against the violators. DC has directed the District officer Industries to take care of the traders' warehouses and their location and urged the traders to sold the sanitizer and mask according to need and keep proper stock of these it.

Related Topics

Punjab Nasir Fayyaz Ahmed From

Recent Stories

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

3 minutes ago

Australian cricketers may withdraw from IPL 2020 d ..

9 minutes ago

Russia, South Africa Considering Equipping BRICS P ..

21 minutes ago

Iceland cuts key interest rate again on virus fear ..

25 minutes ago

BMW to shut down European factories over virus

21 minutes ago

Exports increase 22.68 pc to Rs. 2,439 mln in eigh ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.