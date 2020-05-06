Strict action to be taken against profiteers: Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (R) Anwar ul Haq has directed the authorities concerned to remain highly vigilant against profiteers and hoarders during the month of Ramazan and take strict action against them

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (R) Anwar ul Haq has directed the authorities concerned to remain highly vigilant against profiteers and hoarders during the month of Ramazan and take strict action against them.

In a statement issued here, he said that no one would be allowed to cheat the general public and strict action would be taken against profiteering or against those who were creating artificial shortage to gain more profit.

He urged the public to check the price of edibles and if they found anyone involved in profiteering or hoarding then could register complain on app "Qeemat Punjab" or help line number 0800-02345.

According to price list by the district government, Potato is available Rs 60 - 62 per kg, Onion Rs 42 -44 per kg, Tomato Rs 32-34 per kg, Garlic 140 to 144, Ginger Rs 290-300 per kg, Lemon 320 to 326 per Kg, Capsicum Rs 30-34 per kg, Cocumber 14-18 per Kg, Cauliflower Rs 48-52 per kg, Brinjal Rs 12-16 per kg, Lady finger 74-78, Fresh bean Rs 40-44 per Kg, Turnip 38 to 42 per Kg, while fruits including Apple Rs 190-200 per kg, Banana Rs 140-145 per (dozen),Dates 190-210 Per Kg, Strawberry 120-130 per Kg and loquats 60-75 per Kg Similarly, chicken meat Rs 264 per kg and eggs 95 per dozen are available in open market.