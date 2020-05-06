UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Strict Action To Be Taken Against Profiteers: Deputy Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 12:32 AM

Strict action to be taken against profiteers: Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (R) Anwar ul Haq has directed the authorities concerned to remain highly vigilant against profiteers and hoarders during the month of Ramazan and take strict action against them

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (R) Anwar ul Haq has directed the authorities concerned to remain highly vigilant against profiteers and hoarders during the month of Ramazan and take strict action against them.

In a statement issued here, he said that no one would be allowed to cheat the general public and strict action would be taken against profiteering or against those who were creating artificial shortage to gain more profit.

He urged the public to check the price of edibles and if they found anyone involved in profiteering or hoarding then could register complain on app "Qeemat Punjab" or help line number 0800-02345.

According to price list by the district government, Potato is available Rs 60 - 62 per kg, Onion Rs 42 -44 per kg, Tomato Rs 32-34 per kg, Garlic 140 to 144, Ginger Rs 290-300 per kg, Lemon 320 to 326 per Kg, Capsicum Rs 30-34 per kg, Cocumber 14-18 per Kg, Cauliflower Rs 48-52 per kg, Brinjal Rs 12-16 per kg, Lady finger 74-78, Fresh bean Rs 40-44 per Kg, Turnip 38 to 42 per Kg, while fruits including Apple Rs 190-200 per kg, Banana Rs 140-145 per (dozen),Dates 190-210 Per Kg, Strawberry 120-130 per Kg and loquats 60-75 per Kg Similarly, chicken meat Rs 264 per kg and eggs 95 per dozen are available in open market.

Related Topics

Shortage Punjab Rawalpindi Price Apple Market Government

Recent Stories

Austria committed to delivering an experience like ..

50 minutes ago

MA’AN starts delivering food baskets to needy re ..

1 hour ago

UAE conducts 1.3 million coronavirus tests

1 hour ago

General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowment ..

1 hour ago

France supports decision to postpone World Expo Du ..

1 hour ago

Oman ends school year, upholds Muscat lockdown

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.