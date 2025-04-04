Strict Action To Be Taken Against Property Tax Defaulters
Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2025 | 08:23 PM
In order to ensure that property tax recovery targets are met, the authorities have decided to take strict action against property tax defaulters, Excise Department sources told APP on Friday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) In order to ensure that property tax recovery targets are met, the authorities have decided to take strict action against property tax defaulters, Excise Department sources told APP on Friday.
This was decided under the instructions of Secretary Excise who instructed the officials to meet their targets before new financial year. The Excise officials were also warned to meet their targets, or face departmental action.
Sources said that DG Excise Omar Sher Chatha, in a recent meeting, ordered strict action in the last two months of the financial year, adding the DG Excise the target of more than Rs. 42 billion has been achieved across Punjab including Lahore. So far, in the current financial year, Rs. 9 billion more has been collected compared to the previous financial year.
They further said in a meeting tough decisions had been taken to achieve the target of estimated target of more than Rs. 56 billion.
The sources, while replying to a query said that DG Excise has succeeded in collecting motor tax, that has reached close to 100 per cent, adding orders were given to arrest major defaulters to improve property tax.
Inspectors and ETOs who do not achieve the recovery target will be removed from their posts.
Meanwhile, last month, 77 thousand properties worth Rs. 3 billion of defaulters were sealed and more than Rs. 1 billion had been recovered so far.
DG Excise Omar Sher Chatha said that dozens of cases had been registered against those who de-sealed the sealed properties themselves, and the directors themselves have been present in the field for two months for recovery.
Recent Stories
Helpline activated for women protection
46th death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto observed in Abbottabad
Senate Chairman Gilani, Uzbek counterpart discuss strengthening inter-parliament ..
City Mayor review arrangements for Derajat 2025 Festival
CM Bugti directs to complete public welfare projects soon
Punjab’s 1st govt cancer hospital to gain legal status as separate entity
Motorcyclist killed in road accident
PSL X goes one step ahead with Hawk-Eye's MOT
China holds commemorative events to honor martyrs on Qingming Festival
Special Olympics launches landmark research agenda at Global Disability Summit, ..
KP sports minister congrats cyclist for winning gold in cycle championship
Strict action to be taken against property tax defaulters
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Helpline activated for women protection2 minutes ago
-
46th death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto observed in Abbottabad5 minutes ago
-
Senate Chairman Gilani, Uzbek counterpart discuss strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation5 minutes ago
-
City Mayor review arrangements for Derajat 2025 Festival5 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti directs to complete public welfare projects soon5 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist killed in road accident2 minutes ago
-
Strict action to be taken against property tax defaulters2 minutes ago
-
CDA Chairman reviews development projects, emphasizes beautification, infrastructure upgrades2 minutes ago
-
PHA’s flower planting drive underway2 minutes ago
-
Tourists flock to Galyat, Thandiani & Kaghan even after 2-day of Eid2 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi expresses grief over loss of lives in DI Khan2 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti announces 2-month special amnesty for prisoners on Eid-ul Fitr2 minutes ago