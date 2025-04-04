Strict action to be taken against property tax defaulters

In order to ensure that property tax recovery targets are met, the authorities have decided to take strict action against property tax defaulters, Excise Department sources told APP on Friday

This was decided under the instructions of Secretary Excise who instructed the officials to meet their targets before new financial year. The Excise officials were also warned to meet their targets, or face departmental action.

Sources said that DG Excise Omar Sher Chatha, in a recent meeting, ordered strict action in the last two months of the financial year, adding the DG Excise the target of more than Rs. 42 billion has been achieved across Punjab including Lahore. So far, in the current financial year, Rs. 9 billion more has been collected compared to the previous financial year.

They further said in a meeting tough decisions had been taken to achieve the target of estimated target of more than Rs. 56 billion.

The sources, while replying to a query said that DG Excise has succeeded in collecting motor tax, that has reached close to 100 per cent, adding orders were given to arrest major defaulters to improve property tax.

Inspectors and ETOs who do not achieve the recovery target will be removed from their posts.

Meanwhile, last month, 77 thousand properties worth Rs. 3 billion of defaulters were sealed and more than Rs. 1 billion had been recovered so far.

DG Excise Omar Sher Chatha said that dozens of cases had been registered against those who de-sealed the sealed properties themselves, and the directors themselves have been present in the field for two months for recovery.