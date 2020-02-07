Strict action to be taken against sale of loose edible oil: DG SFA

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, Feb. 06 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Director General (DG) Sindh Food Authority (SFA) Amjad Ali Laghari has informed that sale of loose edible oil has been declared illegal and soon strict action will be taken against its sellers.

Speaking at a meeting with industrialists at Korangi Association of Trade and Industry here on Thursday, he said that first priority of SFA is to maintain food quality in the province along with this, we are well aware of business aspects of this industry.

"That is the reason that we emphasis on reform and corrective measures instead of publicizing our actions", he added.

Laghari said the sellers of substandard oil would be apprehended with heavy hands, substandard milk coming from Dadu, Hyderabad, Larkana and other parts of Sindh to Karachi has been confiscated.

He shared that representation of industry would be included in scientific panel and we will keep food industry onboard to regulation and enforcement.

President of KATI Shiekh Umer Rehan, Vice President Syed Wajid Hussain, Head of KATI's Standing committee on Food Safety and Health Muhammad Umer Qasim also spoke.

President of KATI Sheikh Umer Rehan mentioned that thousands of tons loose oil was available in bazars and retail shops which was very harmful to the public health.

Strict action should be taken against sale of substandard loose edible oil.

He said that establishment of SFA was a right step in the right direction. Industrialists were ready to cooperate with authority.

However, he added, the Association wanted that the industries with good repute and fraudulent elements should never be treated same way.

Sheikh Umer also underscored the importance of positive attitude of SFA official and praised the performance of the authority.

On the occasion, Muhammad Umer Qasim said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was focusing on tourism and it was required to regulate food and restaurant industry for the promotion of tourism in Pakistan.

He suggested that SFA besides taking action against non-abiding entities it should also reward the people following the regulations.

Also present in the meeting, Director Finance of SFA mentioned that after the establishment of the institution, during last 18 months the authority had collected Rs. 30 million of license fee and 20 million under the head of fines.