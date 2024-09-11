Strict action to be taken against sales tax evaders: Finance advisor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Provincial Finance Advisor, Muzamil Aslam on Wednesday said that strict action would be taken persons and organizations that are evading sales tax.

He said this during his visit to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA). He said that public would be invited to identify Names of sales tax evaders and persons would be given cash prizes for identifying names of tax evaders.

He said that draft legislation to give cash prizes to people is in final stages. He appreciated efforts of KPRA staff and directed them to focus big parties or business owners that are evading tax on large scale.

On the occasion, finance adviser was informed about revenue collected during last two months. He was told that 7.17 billion rupees have been collected during last two months that is 45 percent greater that the revenue collected during same period of last financial year.

KPRA team declared to achieve tax targets and provide enhanced resources for completing ongoing developmental projects.

