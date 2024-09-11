Open Menu

Strict Action To Be Taken Against Sales Tax Evaders: Finance Advisor

Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2024 | 10:00 PM

Strict action to be taken against sales tax evaders: Finance advisor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Provincial Finance Advisor, Muzamil Aslam on Wednesday said that strict action would be taken persons and organizations that are evading sales tax.

He said this during his visit to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA). He said that public would be invited to identify Names of sales tax evaders and persons would be given cash prizes for identifying names of tax evaders.

He said that draft legislation to give cash prizes to people is in final stages. He appreciated efforts of KPRA staff and directed them to focus big parties or business owners that are evading tax on large scale.

On the occasion, finance adviser was informed about revenue collected during last two months. He was told that 7.17 billion rupees have been collected during last two months that is 45 percent greater that the revenue collected during same period of last financial year.

KPRA team declared to achieve tax targets and provide enhanced resources for completing ongoing developmental projects.

APP/mds

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Visit Same Billion

Recent Stories

Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of op ..

Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition

4 hours ago
 Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economi ..

Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms

5 hours ago
 Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the ..

Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!

5 hours ago
 Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

9 hours ago
 Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pa ..

Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan

9 hours ago
 Govt limits pension duration for eligible families ..

Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years

10 hours ago
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed t ..

Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

14 hours ago
 Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, estab ..

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..

23 hours ago
 China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s div ..

China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors

1 day ago
 NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s ..

NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan