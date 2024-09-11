Strict Action To Be Taken Against Sales Tax Evaders: Finance Advisor
Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2024 | 10:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Provincial Finance Advisor, Muzamil Aslam on Wednesday said that strict action would be taken persons and organizations that are evading sales tax.
He said this during his visit to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA). He said that public would be invited to identify Names of sales tax evaders and persons would be given cash prizes for identifying names of tax evaders.
He said that draft legislation to give cash prizes to people is in final stages. He appreciated efforts of KPRA staff and directed them to focus big parties or business owners that are evading tax on large scale.
On the occasion, finance adviser was informed about revenue collected during last two months. He was told that 7.17 billion rupees have been collected during last two months that is 45 percent greater that the revenue collected during same period of last financial year.
KPRA team declared to achieve tax targets and provide enhanced resources for completing ongoing developmental projects.
APP/mds
Recent Stories
Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition
Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms
Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!
Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai
Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan
Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..
China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors
NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Islamic calligraphy exhibition held at PAC3 minutes ago
-
Police handed over recovered motorbikes, mobile phones to owners3 minutes ago
-
Jashan-e-Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) event to be held at Governor House: Tessori3 minutes ago
-
Thar Coal possesses potential to address energy issues of Pakistan: Sharjeel Memon3 minutes ago
-
Rapidly melting cryosphere demands water storage facilities in HKH region: Experts3 minutes ago
-
IMO SG’s first-ever visit to Pakistan starts Thursday23 minutes ago
-
PTI MNAs move IHC against their physical remand33 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker suspends Sergeant at Arms for negligence in security duties2 hours ago
-
Two killed in different incidents in Wah2 hours ago
-
REAP Facilitation Cell set up at Governor House2 hours ago
-
Two killed, one injured in Sarjani traffic accident2 hours ago
-
Man held with drugs, pistol2 hours ago