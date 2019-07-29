UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Strict Action To Be Taken Against Schools Promoting Singing And Dancing

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 29 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 04:11 PM

Strict action to be taken against schools promoting singing and dancing

Action will be taken against schools promoting singing and dancing under the PEDA act.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 29th July, 2019) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Kanwal Pervaiz Chaudhry has condemned the school children dancing on Arabic and other songs.

Parliamentary Secretary for Higher education Sibtain Raza said that dancing and singing are already banned in public and private schools. However, there is more strictness now.

He said that an action will be taken against schools promoting singing and dancing under the PEDA act.

He added that schools will be heavily fined besides their registration being cancelled.

Sibtain Raza further said that vulgarity cannot be promoted in the name of extracurricular activities.

However, the PML-N MPA expressed lack of confidence over the reply.

The Punjab School Education Department (PSED) has already placed a ban on dance performances by students in all private and government schools in the province.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Muslim All Government Arab

Recent Stories

Shahid Afridi smashes match-winning 81 in Global T ..

3 minutes ago

Govt taking practical measures for development of ..

3 minutes ago

China landslide kills overabundance and leave at l ..

6 minutes ago

PESCO team recovers Rs5 million dues in Mardan cir ..

6 minutes ago

Rights activists admire allocation of education bu ..

6 minutes ago

E-billing system in NHA to help improve transparen ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.