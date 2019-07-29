Strict action to be taken against schools promoting singing and dancing

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Action will be taken against schools promoting singing and dancing under the PEDA act.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 29th July, 2019) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Kanwal Pervaiz Chaudhry has condemned the school children dancing on Arabic and other songs.

Parliamentary Secretary for Higher education Sibtain Raza said that dancing and singing are already banned in public and private schools. However, there is more strictness now.

He said that an action will be taken against schools promoting singing and dancing under the PEDA act.

He added that schools will be heavily fined besides their registration being cancelled.

Sibtain Raza further said that vulgarity cannot be promoted in the name of extracurricular activities.

However, the PML-N MPA expressed lack of confidence over the reply.

The Punjab School Education Department (PSED) has already placed a ban on dance performances by students in all private and government schools in the province.