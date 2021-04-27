Strict action to be taken against SOPs violators: DC

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sherani Muhammad Ramzan Palal on Tuesday said that the third wave of corona virus should be taken very seriously and we should follow precautionary measures immediately in order to safe them from the deadly virus.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review measure of implementation of Standard operating procedure at his office. Various decisions were made in the meeting. Assistant Commissioner Sherani and other officers attended the meeting.

The Deputy Commissioner said it was also responsibility of citizens to wear masks and keep a distance between them saying shopkeepers should keep their shops closed at 6 pm in smart lockdown while only medical stores and ovens would remain open.

The DC Muhammad Ramzan Palal said that action would be taken against the violators of SOPs.

He said that the people should take precautionary measures to prevent the spread of Corona virus while same virus could now become a global epidemic.

He said that it was important to create awareness among the people regarding coronavirus.

He said that provincial government was taking measures for interest of public health so that they would be saved from the deadly virus through implementation of SOPs.

He said that scholars have key role in this regard and they must play their due role in creating awareness against coronavirus among the people so that the public could ensure maximum implementation of precautionary measures against the epidemic virus.

Muhammad Ramzan said that Corona's third wave is dangerous for which the provincial government is taking emergency measures to prevent and ensure protection of public. Therefore, the use of masks will be ensured in all cases and all business centers will be closed at 6 pm to deal with such a situation, he noted.

He said we have to play our key role for implementation of all SOPs against the virus saying the distance from one worshiper to another should be more than 4 feet in mosques.