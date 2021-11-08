Strict action to be taken against sugar hoarders: Abbasi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi on Monday said that the government would take stern action against sugar hoarders and would not compromise on corruption Talking to a private news channel, he said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is an independent institution and it is the job of the government to extend support to it.

He criticized PML-N's corrupt leadership had broken all records of corruption and plundering of public money in development projects and those secrets were now open and known to everybody.

Abbasi claimed that nobody could raise a finger on the character and transparency of Prime Minister Imran Khan as he is the only leader in the country who had done nothing for his personal interests.

He said previous rulers of PML-N have been exposed for their malpractices in front of the public, adding, PML-N government had turned Pakistan into a shelter for sugar mafias.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokespersons were continuously defending the corruption of their leadership with fake statements which are shameful.