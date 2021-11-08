UrduPoint.com

Strict Action To Be Taken Against Sugar Mills In Case Of Delay In Crushing Season: Hammad Azhar

Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Monday said that strict legal action to be taken against the sugar mills which would not start crushing till November 15

Addressing a press conference, he termed delay in the sugar cane crushing in Sindh province a conspiracy.

The minister that there was a law to run sugar mills on time by the government but in Sindh where the crushing season started first that law was not implemented.

He demanded that Sindh government should pass this law and not try to make sugar expensive by colluding with sugar mills. He said Punjab province had also carried comprehensive legislation in that regard.

He accused Sindh government for delaying crushing seasons which was supposed to commence from October 15.

He said that in the past, sugar mills had received billion of subsidy; however present government would never give any export subsidy to the sugar mills.

The minister said that Sindh government should play its role in ensuring timely crushing of the sugarcane, adding that earlier Sindh government had also delayed the release of wheat.

He said that sugarcane bumper crops were expected this year and within two to three weeks, the sugar prices would start reducing in the market.

He said that Punjab government had taken strict action against those were involved in sugar hoarding and also sale out the confiscated sugar on Rs 90.

The minister said that one lac tonnes of imported sugar were being brought to the market while an import ship of 30,000 tonnes was anchored in Karachi. He said that this sugar would be available to the people at the rate of Rs 90 per kg.

Hammad Azhar said that the present government had made historic reforms related to sugar. "Now the duty on imported sugar is zero, the sugar mills will start crushing not by choice but by the decision of the provincial government," he added.

