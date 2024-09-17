Strict action to be taken against those charging extra fares: Azma Bukhari

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari said on Tuesday that transport fares had been reduce on the auspicious occasion of the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him).

According to official sources here, she said that petroleum prices had been reduced,besides reducing transport fares from 30 to 70 percent.

She said, "Whenever petroleum prices go down, the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and her team gets mobilize in reducing transport fares."

She further said that when petroleum prices go down, transport fares only reduce in Punjab.

Punjab was the only province where extra charged fares were returned to passengers, she added.

Azma Bukhari said that teams of district administration were checking fare schedule at all bus stops.

She said that as per the direction of Punjab CM strict action would be taken against those who would charge extra fares from passengers.

The minister said, "It is their responsibility to transfer relief of reduced prices of diesel and petrol to passengers."

Transporters should cooperate with the government, she said and added Punjab Chief Minister was monitoring all situation related to reduction of transport fares.