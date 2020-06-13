UrduPoint.com
Strict Action To Be Taken Against Those Who Treat Special Persons Inhumanely : Qasim Naved

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 11:23 PM

Strict action to be taken against those who treat special persons inhumanely : Qasim Naved

Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Sindh has said that special persons are a gift of Allah and strict action will be taken against those who treat them inhumanely

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Sindh has said that special persons are a gift of Allah and strict action will be taken against those who treat them inhumanely.

He said this while talking to media at the residence of Mohsin Safi Khatri, a mentally handicapped youth in Thatta, said a statement on Saturday.

He was accompanied by PPP Tando Muhammad Khan General Secretary Khurram Karim Soomro, Muhammad Juman Kehar, Danish Rajput and other district officers.

It is to be noted that a video went viral on social media in the last few days in which some obese youths were seen treating Mohsin Safi Khatri inhumanely.

Taking notice of this incident, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh on DEPD Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar sought the details from district police officers about the incident and reached the house of Mohsin Safi Khatri in Thatta and got more details from his family members.

He assured them that justice would be done to them and the accused involved in this heinous incident would be brought to justice.

