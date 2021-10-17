UrduPoint.com

Strict Action To Be Taken Against Timber Mafia In Diamer,Astor, Other Distts, CM GB

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 06:30 PM

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Khalid Khurshid said that strict action would be taken against timber mafia in Diamer Astor and other districts.

Addressing a press conference here in Gilgit Chief Minister GB said that there would be zero tolerance in this regard, adding that 'Ten billion Tsunami Tree program was being made a success.

"We are doing a lot of good and revolutionary work, but the opponents only see flaws, said Khalid Khursheed.

He said that Gilgit-Baltistan would be a plastic free zone from January 1, 2022.

"We will introduce an alternative system of plastics so that people are not affected,He added.He said that decision to ban the use of plastics has been done to keep the environment clean."He said that substandard food items have been banned in all districts and the administration has been directed to take strict action against substandard food items.

