Strict action to be taken against transporters involved overcharging, overloading

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :District Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema here on Wednesday said that strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against transporters indulging in overcharging and overloading ahead of Eid ul Fitr.

Chairing a meeting of the transporters of D-class bus stands he said that the administration was making efforts to provide relief to the citizens. "Our first priority is to facilitate the citizens who are going to their hometowns to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with their near and dear ones," he added.

Most of the middleclass passengers travel in public transport, he said adding, special arrangements including seating should be made at the bus stands to facilitate the passengers.

He directed the authorities of the Punjab Food Authority to check the quality of food and drinks being sold at the bus stands.

Strict action in accordance with the law should be taken against those selling substandard food items, he added.

Special complaint cells should be set up at all the bus stands, he directed.

No one would be allowed to violate the rules and no concession would be given to the transporters indulging in overcharging and overloading ahead of Eid ul Fitr, he said.

The public transport vehicles indulging in overcharging outside the bus stands should also be penalized and impounded besides action against those without route permits, he added.