UrduPoint.com

Strict Action To Be Taken Against Transporters Involved Overcharging, Overloading

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Strict action to be taken against transporters involved overcharging, overloading

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :District Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema here on Wednesday said that strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against transporters indulging in overcharging and overloading ahead of Eid ul Fitr.

Chairing a meeting of the transporters of D-class bus stands he said that the administration was making efforts to provide relief to the citizens. "Our first priority is to facilitate the citizens who are going to their hometowns to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with their near and dear ones," he added.

Most of the middleclass passengers travel in public transport, he said adding, special arrangements including seating should be made at the bus stands to facilitate the passengers.

He directed the authorities of the Punjab Food Authority to check the quality of food and drinks being sold at the bus stands.

Strict action in accordance with the law should be taken against those selling substandard food items, he added.

Special complaint cells should be set up at all the bus stands, he directed.

No one would be allowed to violate the rules and no concession would be given to the transporters indulging in overcharging and overloading ahead of Eid ul Fitr, he said.

The public transport vehicles indulging in overcharging outside the bus stands should also be penalized and impounded besides action against those without route permits, he added.

Related Topics

Punjab Vehicles Rawalpindi All

Recent Stories

UAE, South Africa explore trade and investment opp ..

UAE, South Africa explore trade and investment opportunities

1 minute ago
 ‘Now total fascism prevails,’: Imran Khan reac ..

‘Now total fascism prevails,’: Imran Khan reacts to cases, abduction of his ..

3 minutes ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launche ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launches marine plastic waste monitor ..

16 minutes ago
 Dubai logs over AED1.9bn in realty transactions We ..

Dubai logs over AED1.9bn in realty transactions Wednesday

17 minutes ago
 SC rejects Defence Ministry’ plea for elections ..

SC rejects Defence Ministry’ plea for elections in country at same time

30 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to become home to first operational offi ..

Abu Dhabi to become home to first operational office of Asian Infrastructure Inv ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.