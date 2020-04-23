Strict action to be taken against violators of SOPs during lockdown: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Aashiq Awan said on Thursday that strict action would be taken against the violators of Standard Operating Procedures( SOPs)during lockdown to control spread of the pandemic.

The government has been considering to constitute committees to ensure the complete implementation of SOPs in religious activities during the month of Ramzan. Religious scholars,community leaders and political leaders would be a part of these committees,she said while talking to a private news channel.

''Strict lockdown in the whole country can create economic issues for the middle class and low income people,so the government would cordon off the areas where corona cases would emerge,''she further added.

After 18th amendment the provincial governments were free to take measures for the welfare of public,however the Federal government would support the provincial governments by providing guildlines,she mentioned.

Political opponents should stop playing politics in this situation and should focus on serving the masses,she remarked.

"We respect the doctors and para medical staff as they were fighting against the fatal disease", she said adding the government was focused on the safety of the massses.