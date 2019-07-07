UrduPoint.com
Strict Action To Be Taken Against Wardens Playing Games On Phones During Duty Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 07:50 PM

Strict action to be taken against wardens playing games on phones during duty hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :City Police Officer Rawalpindi Muhammad Faisal Rana has directed the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi to maintain smooth traffic flow on Murree Road.

Upon hearing of the complaints in the open court about traffic wardens, the CPO had directed the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf to ensure that the wardens have deleted any and every game from their phones, in this regard a report was demanded from traffic office.

The CPO also said that I'll be checking traffic wardens by paying surprise visits at random traffic points and if it's found that they are not attentive to their jobs completely then they'll answer for it and face the strict departmental actions against them.

The CPO has also issued directions to the chief traffic officer to ensure that while on duty the traffic wardens have no games in their phones.

The CPO Faisal Rana has said that the special powers that are given to the Police department, demand that we work to protect and serve the community 24/7 round the clock.

According to the details, the CPO Rawalpindi Faisal Rana worked continuously in the camp office of the CPO house even on Sunday also inquired for and reviewed the follow-up reports regarding direction issued to the field officer for the meeting held the previous day in CPO office with the members of national and provincial assemblies.

