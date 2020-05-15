Strict action to be taken against wood thieves at Lal Sohanra National Park

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed here on Friday instructed to the concerned authorities to take stern action against the wood theft in Lal Sohanra National Park, while he was chairing the meeting at his office in this regard

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed here on Friday instructed to the concerned authorities to take stern action against the wood theft in Lal Sohanra National Park, while he was chairing the meeting at his office in this regard.

He directed to launch a crackdown against timber mafia.

He said that the forest department should take disciplinary action against employees who are abetting timber mafia.

DC expressed that water supply to Patisar Lake should continue so that flora and fauna of the lake is maintained. Conservator Forest Saeed Tabassum briefed the meeting about steps taken against wood theft and status of Ten billion Tree Tsunami Program. He told that 5 checkpoints have been set up at the park besides pickets at entry and exit points.