Strict Action To Be Taken Over Against One Wheeling: CTO

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 03:02 PM

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Huma Naseeb said that special squad of traffic wardens would be deployed at flyovers of the city to prevent one wheeling during Eid days.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Huma Naseeb urged parents to keep vigil on their kids to protect their lives from the one wheeling.

She said that traffic wardens would perform duties on two shifts during eid days to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow in the city.

She said that it has been decided to depute traffic wardens on flyovers for strict action against violators of one wheeling.

CTO Huma Naseeb urged masses to cooperate with traffic police in order to avoid any inconvenience on roads.

She said that traffic wardens would also be deployed at main markets of the city.

