UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Strict Action To Deal Issues On New Year: Police Chief GB

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 06:20 PM

Strict action to deal issues on New Year: Police Chief GB

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :In the light of the instructions of the Inspector General of Police, Gilgit-Baltistan, Dr. Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Khan, a strict plan is being drawn up to deal with the issues of public order, traffic flow and rioting at the beginning of the new year (2021).

In a high level meeting IGP Gilgit-Baltistan has ordered strict legal action against rioting, aerial firing, fireworks, one-wheeling and dancing parties at the beginning of the new year.

He directed to ensure security arrangements for all New Year gatherings and events, adding that on this day, all foreigners would be protected and monitored.

Police Chief GB further stated that protection of life and property of all citizens was the first responsibility of the police, all citizens were respectable according to the constitution and law, but uncivilized and illegal behavior in any case would not be tolerated.

IG directed all the district police officers of Gilgit-Baltistan to prepare a formal security plan for the new year and strictly implement it.

It was further directed by IGP GB that any kind of negligence and carelessness in duty would not be tolerated under any circumstances, appropriate security arrangements should be made at all government properties and sensitive places and all necessary arrangements should be made to maintain the flow of traffic.

IG instructed that all resources should be utilized to ensure safety of life and property of the citizens.

AIG Operations has issued orders in this regard to DIGs of all Ranges, SSPs of all districts, Special Branch, CTD and other concerned agencies and sections.

Related Topics

Firing Police Traffic All Government

Recent Stories

NEPRA approves Rs1.6 increase per unit electricity ..

23 minutes ago

Bismah Maroof withdraws from South Africa tour

40 minutes ago

PITB initiates 'Partners in Development' Program t ..

47 minutes ago

SBP, all banks will remain closed for public deali ..

50 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Conducts Live Weapon Firing Of Surfa ..

52 minutes ago

Dubai Customs honours long-serving employees

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.