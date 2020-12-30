Strict action to deal issues on New Year: Police Chief GB

(@FahadShabbir)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :In the light of the instructions of the Inspector General of Police, Gilgit-Baltistan, Dr. Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Khan, a strict plan is being drawn up to deal with the issues of public order, traffic flow and rioting at the beginning of the new year (2021).

In a high level meeting IGP Gilgit-Baltistan has ordered strict legal action against rioting, aerial firing, fireworks, one-wheeling and dancing parties at the beginning of the new year.

He directed to ensure security arrangements for all New Year gatherings and events, adding that on this day, all foreigners would be protected and monitored.

Police Chief GB further stated that protection of life and property of all citizens was the first responsibility of the police, all citizens were respectable according to the constitution and law, but uncivilized and illegal behavior in any case would not be tolerated.

IG directed all the district police officers of Gilgit-Baltistan to prepare a formal security plan for the new year and strictly implement it.

It was further directed by IGP GB that any kind of negligence and carelessness in duty would not be tolerated under any circumstances, appropriate security arrangements should be made at all government properties and sensitive places and all necessary arrangements should be made to maintain the flow of traffic.

IG instructed that all resources should be utilized to ensure safety of life and property of the citizens.

AIG Operations has issued orders in this regard to DIGs of all Ranges, SSPs of all districts, Special Branch, CTD and other concerned agencies and sections.